InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INND opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

