Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Up to $196.31

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $196.31, but opened at $203.30. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $200.13, with a volume of 357 shares.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.78 and its 200-day moving average is $228.61. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

