Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Holdings Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of BMAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. 10,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,242. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.