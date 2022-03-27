InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 15,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,587. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

