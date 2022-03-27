Insider Buying: PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Valeria Juarez bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($19,253.55).

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.37. PZ Cussons Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £839.44 million and a P/E ratio of -163.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PZC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 237 ($3.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

