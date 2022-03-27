Insider Selling: Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Alan Bannatyne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.56), for a total value of £65,000 ($85,571.35).

On Tuesday, March 8th, Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of Robert Walters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total value of £11,856 ($15,608.21).

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 656 ($8.64) on Friday. Robert Walters plc has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 892 ($11.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 680.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 741.35. The stock has a market cap of £502.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.84) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

