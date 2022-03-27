Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.