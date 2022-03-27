Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $404,318.49 and approximately $4,360.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.50 or 0.07010235 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.16 or 1.00037733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043550 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,529,862 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.