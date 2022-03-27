Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,446,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

