InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.36) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.09) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.39) to GBX 5,675 ($74.71) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

