International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.90).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.95) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

IAG opened at GBX 137.32 ($1.81) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 219 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

