International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 2,225.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INIS opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $47.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. International Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About International Isotopes (Get Rating)
