International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 2,225.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INIS opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $47.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. International Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

