InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IPVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

