Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Ronald A. Leslie Sells 6,000 Shares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,622.92.

Ronald A. Leslie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.20. 285,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.76. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.59 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIP.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.41.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

