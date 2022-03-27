Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.92 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.