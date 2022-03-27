InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.71

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 10336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
