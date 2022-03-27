Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Position Lifted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 2.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

