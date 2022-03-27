Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Stock Position Lifted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,652 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eastern Bank owned 6.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR opened at $20.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.