Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,711,000.

Shares of PIE opened at $23.34 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

