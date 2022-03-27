Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIEGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,711,000.

Shares of PIE opened at $23.34 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

