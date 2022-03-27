Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.