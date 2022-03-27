Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $133.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.19 million. Invitae posted sales of $103.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $642.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $648.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $874.47 million, with estimates ranging from $863.10 million to $881.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 86.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 11.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 12.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 3,817,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,111,257. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Invitae has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

