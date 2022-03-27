IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,571.00

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 39% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $30,652.12 and $2,571.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.47 or 0.07006367 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,498.07 or 0.99827065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046379 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

