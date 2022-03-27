iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.79. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

