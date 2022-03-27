IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $83.10 million and $3.06 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.20 or 0.07068624 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.86 or 0.99879317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047417 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,069,543,652 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,786,145 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

