IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

