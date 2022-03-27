iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 49,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,850. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

