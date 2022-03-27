iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $81.04. 134,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

