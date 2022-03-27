iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $35,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 239,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,935. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

