iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $90.40 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $81.73 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

