iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $96.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88.

