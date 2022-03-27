iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.67 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

