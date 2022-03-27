iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,031,000.

IWD opened at $167.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

