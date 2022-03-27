iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Signature Securities Group Corporation’s 10th Largest Position

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 770.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $206.12. 19,313,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

