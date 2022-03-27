iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $103.44. 4,632,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

