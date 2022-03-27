iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.