Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

