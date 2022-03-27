Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $844,000 Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $160,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 146,777.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.61.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

