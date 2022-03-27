J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. J.Jill has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.69.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

