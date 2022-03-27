Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,785. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,414,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after buying an additional 76,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.