Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,183 shares of company stock worth $3,502,785. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $97,492,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $51,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.