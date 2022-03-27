Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

