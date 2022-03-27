Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz bought 500,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,441,740 shares of company stock worth $77,904,355 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after acquiring an additional 918,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

