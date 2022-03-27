John D. Mcdonald Sells 50,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
