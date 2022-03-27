John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 11,586 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Corning comprises 3.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Corning worth $24,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

