John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

AVGO stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.