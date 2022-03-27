John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

