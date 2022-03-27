John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.24. 1,766,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.39 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

