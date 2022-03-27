John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 998,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

