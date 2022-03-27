John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 53.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.67. 922,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,683. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

