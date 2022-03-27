John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PDT opened at $15.54 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

