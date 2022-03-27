John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:PDT opened at $15.54 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.